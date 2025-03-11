  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce sends a three-word message after putting his hands on Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce sends a three-word message after putting his hands on Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 11, 2025 15:11 GMT
Adam Pearce stopping Roman Reigns on RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Adam Pearce stopping Roman Reigns on RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Adam Pearce sent a message after preventing Roman Reigns from attacking Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. The OTC returned during the main event of this week's show.

Ad

Rollins was in action against CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match. During the match's closing moments, Reigns dragged Rollins out of the ring, leading to his victory in the process. However, a brutal Superman Punch, Spear, and Stomp were in store for Rollins, courtesy of his former Shield stablemate.

On Instagram, Pearce sent a three-word message after he prevented Reigns from hitting Rollins with a Stomp on the steel steps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was running!" wrote Pearce.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Check out Pearce's Instagram post:

Ad

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns' return didn't save WWE RAW

Vince Russo made a bold statement regarding Roman Reigns' return on this week's WWE RAW. He claimed that even the OTC couldn't save the "shi*eshow".

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he said that WWE needs to improve its product, especially while hosting shows at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden. Russo said:

Ad
"What a shi*eshow, man! What a freaking shi*eshow! They think none of it is going to matter, two hours and 25 mins of absolute shi*e is not going to matter because Roman's coming out in the end. You knew it, bro! I tweeted out at about 9:30, I tweeted out Roman coming out at the end of this shi*eshow is not going to save this shi*eshow. This was MSG! And you have the gall to play cage matches from the past? You have the gall? All you're doing is reminding us how bad it is today. That's all you are doing, bro."
Ad

Reigns also took out CM Punk and attacked him to close out this week's Monday Night RAW. They previously teamed up in the 2024 Men's WarGames Match.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी