Roman Reigns' WWE return also DID NOT save RAW, says veteran: "What a shi*eshow" (Exclusive)

As speculated, Roman Reigns returned during the closing moments of RAW to attack CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The moment, however, wasn't enough to salvage an underwhelming RAW episode, according to Vince Russo.

The latest show had four matches in addition to other segments that added more layers to various WrestleMania stories.

The main event saw Punk and Rollins battle inside a Steel Cage and the finish saw Roman Reigns interfere, leading to Seth being declared the winner as The Tribal Chief first targeted him and pulled the star out of the structure.

RAW ended with Roman standing tall after laying out both Punk and Rollins. Vince Russo believed WWE was banking on Roman Reigns' comeback to elevate an episode that was flat throughout.

Russo was pretty brutally honest while assessing the content on RAW and how WWE needed to do better regarding shows at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Additionally, WWE recapping old classic matches reminded Vince of how subpar the current product was in comparison.

He explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"What a shi*eshow, man! What a freaking shiteshow! They think none of it is going to matter, two hours and 25 mins of absolute shite is not going to matter because Roman's coming out in the end. You knew it, bro! I tweeted out at about 9:30, I tweeted out Roman coming out at the end of this shiteshow is not going to save this shiteshow. This was MSG! And you have the gall to play cage matches from the past? You have the gall? All you're doing is reminding us how bad it is today. That's all you are doing, bro." [3:50 onwards]

Vince Russo recently praised WWE for turning John Cena heel at Elimination Chamber, but the former writer was surprised by how the company has followed up on the moment.

Russo bluntly feels the promotion has not put their best foot forward after generating a lot of hype with Cena's turn.

With Roman Reigns also back, Russo and the fanbase would now be hoping for some solid angles that increase the anticipation for WrestleMania 41.

