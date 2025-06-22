Adam Pearce set for WWE RAW return; announces stacked go-home show

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Jun 22, 2025
Pearce is the General Manager of RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Adam Pearce made several huge announcements ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran missed last week's edition of the red brand, and Nick Aldis served as his replacement as the red brand's General Manager.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW in Ohio, Pearce made several announcements for this week's show. He shared that Seth Rollins will be delivering a promo alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Breakker is also scheduled to compete against Penta in a singles match.

Pearce also hyped the Queen of the Ring semifinal match between Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez, as well as the King of the Ring tournament match between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Goldberg will also be interviewed on RAW ahead of his match against Gunther next month at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Becky Lynch will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley tomorrow night as well.

Tomorrow night's show will be the final episode of RAW before WWE Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

Bill Apter comments on WWE's plans for major star on RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the company's plans for Becky Lynch.

The Man defeated Lyra Valkyria to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank earlier this month. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that he would have preferred to see Valkyria retain the title. He noted that WWE may be planning on having Becky Lynch revisit classic rivalries as champion.

"I wanted to see Lyra retain. Now, I see Becky Lynch, she's a new Becky Lynch. She's a new character, she's caught on very well. There's a lot of people, of course, like Bayley who are coming after her at this point. So, they're gonna be rerunning some of the feuds that Becky had probably first time around." [From 0:44 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises planned for the final episode of RAW before Night of Champions tomorrow night.

