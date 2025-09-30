  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce shares important PSA following WWE RAW

Adam Pearce shares important PSA following WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 30, 2025 16:29 GMT
Adam Pearce needed to address this (image via WWE)
Adam Pearce needed to address this (image via WWE)

Adam Pearce is in an interesting position as the General Manager of WWE RAW. Not only does he make announcements for the shows both in and out of character, but he also uses his platform to share public service announcements.

Ad

Once again, Pearce has been forced to share a PSA following RAW, making it clear that none of the stars who are employed by WWE would have contacted fans asking for money, gift cards, or bitcoin.

It seems that this is a common scam at the moment, and a number of big names in the company have been dragged into it. Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on RAW back in 2021 when the fan believed that he had been scammed out of money by Rollins himself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

He then took matters into his own hands and invaded an episode of the show to take him out, only to find out that Rollins didn't scam him.

WWE stars have become targets in recent years, and it seems that once again, Adam Pearce has been forced to step in and make it clear that this isn't something that globally recognizable wrestlers would be doing.

Adam Pearce had another busy night on RAW

It's now Tuesday evening, which means that the dust has settled from last night's episode of RAW, and it was a massive affair. It seems that Adam Pearce had another busy night setting up matches as well as making one official for Crown Jewel.

Ad

In just over a week's time, WWE will be making the lengthy trip to Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth, which means that RAW and SmackDown over that weekend will be broadcast 12 hours earlier for regular fans in the United States and United Kingdom.

It looks set to be a hectic few weeks for the RAW General Manager.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications