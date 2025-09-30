Adam Pearce shares important PSA following WWE RAW

Adam Pearce is in an interesting position as the General Manager of WWE RAW. Not only does he make announcements for the shows both in and out of character, but he also uses his platform to share public service announcements. Once again, Pearce has been forced to share a PSA following RAW, making it clear that none of the stars who are employed by WWE would have contacted fans asking for money, gift cards, or bitcoin. It seems that this is a common scam at the moment, and a number of big names in the company have been dragged into it. Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on RAW back in 2021 when the fan believed that he had been scammed out of money by Rollins himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe then took matters into his own hands and invaded an episode of the show to take him out, only to find out that Rollins didn't scam him. WWE stars have become targets in recent years, and it seems that once again, Adam Pearce has been forced to step in and make it clear that this isn't something that globally recognizable wrestlers would be doing. Adam Pearce had another busy night on RAWIt's now Tuesday evening, which means that the dust has settled from last night's episode of RAW, and it was a massive affair. It seems that Adam Pearce had another busy night setting up matches as well as making one official for Crown Jewel. In just over a week's time, WWE will be making the lengthy trip to Australia for Crown Jewel: Perth, which means that RAW and SmackDown over that weekend will be broadcast 12 hours earlier for regular fans in the United States and United Kingdom. It looks set to be a hectic few weeks for the RAW General Manager.