Adam Pearce shares important public service announcement following WWE RAW

It has been a tough few weeks for Adam Pearce as he has looked to adjust to his new role as General Manager of WWE RAW. Pearce was on hand to announce WarGames last week before he was forced to step in again this week and settle the issues between the two teams set to collide inside the structure.

Amid the travel schedule and pressure surrounding his role in WWE TV, Pearce is also very open about his life on Twitter and recently shared a post once again ensuring that fans are not tricked out of their money because of fake profiles.

Pearce made it clear that he doesn't have any other social media profiles or a Tinder page, and anyone who was acting like him and asking for money was clearly trying to scam them.

As ever, Pearce signed off to note that fans should "Love Somebody Today" to spread positivity despite the message he was being forced to send.

Scammers have targeted WWE Superstars in the past

This wouldn't be the first time that wrestlers have been targeted since Seth Rollins was the victim of an attack on RAW several years back after a fan was convinced that Rollins had scammed him, but it turned out that it was a fake account.

WWE Superstars have been pushing these kinds of warnings in recent years in the hopes that they can save any other fans from being victims of what seems to be a new way of scamming people out of money by pretending to be a famous star and then asking for financial assistance.

Do you think the Stamford-based company needs to send out more of these public service announcements to minimize the risk of any more scams? It could be one way of stopping them.

