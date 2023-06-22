"I felt really bad for him" - Seth Rollins addresses getting attacked by fan on WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently opened up about the incident that saw him getting attacked by a WWE fan on Monday Night RAW.

During an episode of RAW in 2021, a fan attacked The Visionary while the latter walked up the aisle following a match against Finn Balor. Rollins put the attacking fan into a headlock until referees and security intervened. The fan was later identified as 24-year-old Elisah Spencer. He was reportedly the victim of a catfishing scam, which saw him send around $3,000 in gift cards to a person claiming to be Seth Rollins in exchange for helping him in his wrestling career.

In an interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, Rollins addressed the incident, disclosing that he felt "a lot of sympathy" for Elisah.

"I think it's one of those things that is such a freak occurrence. It really does not happen that often. We have a great security squad. That guy needed help for himself, I hope he's gotten some since then but he's some help and to take care of himself mentally and he's in a position where he's not thinking those kinds of thoughts. I felt really bad for him and the situation he was in, his inability to cope with it as a fully mentally stable person would," he said.

The World Heavyweight Champion added:

"I felt a lot of sympathy for him in the moment. I was thankful obviously it didn't turn out worse than it did, thankfully security and the referees were there pretty quickly and got him off me before it was able to turn any more violent than it had. It was just one of those things you don't expect to happen. I don't want to go to shows thinking it could happen, and I don't want to live my life being around fans like that and having to worry because 99.999999% of them are there to have fun, to enjoy the show and be part of it - not in that way."

Seth Rollins claimed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been avoiding him for a year and a half. Check out the details here.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins hopes it doesn't happen to him again

Over the past few decades, several WWE Superstars have been subject to attack from fans. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was one of the wrestlers who went through that experience.

In his interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy, The Visionary expressed his desire to never go through that experience again.

"I hope it's one of those things we see never happen to me again and when you do see it happen it's very benign and rare - that's my hope. I try not to cling on to it or use it in any way to reflect my thoughts on that guy or the audience as a whole," he said.

Seth Rollins revealed that he has reconciled with a five-time WWE Champion. Check out his comments here.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes