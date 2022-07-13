"If I ever wrestle again" - Adam Pearce shares interesting wish for in-ring return

WWE official Adam Pearce doesn't seem quite finished with his in-ring career just yet.

While Pearce is known by the majority of the WWE Universe as an on-air authority figure, he's actually a former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion.

Based on a recent tweet, it's clear that Pearce hasn't given up on the dream of lacing up his wrestling boots and stepping into the ring to compete again. Pearce revealed that if he ever wrestles again, he hopes that former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado will make his wrestling gear for him:

"If I ever wrestle again, I want @LuchadorLD to make my gear," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

Lince Dorado then responded to the tweet, saying that while it would be an honor, he couldn't help but recall that Pearce used to make his own wrestling gear:

Pearce admitted to Dorado that was the case but blamed his own laziness for not wanting to make it anymore:

"Yes, but now I'm lazy. *shrugging emoji*," Adam Pearce replied.

Pearce has a long history in the wrestling business dating back to the late 90s. In addition to his time in NWA, the WWE official has also wrestled for Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Adam Pearce is grateful for the viewership of the WWE Universe

Viewership for RAW and SmackDown has been fluctuating quite a bit in recent years, but the core WWE Universe remains loyal to the product no matter what.

Pearce recently took to social media to thank the loyal fans who continually tune into the weekly product, tweeting out:

"Thank you for watching our television programs! *praying hands emoji* *red heart emoji*," Adam Pearce said in a tweet.

Pearce might catch a lot of flack online for the role he plays on WWE programming, but he can only do what the company scripts him to do. The fans seem to understand that for the most part, and have shown him support on social media.

