Adam Pearce suddenly sends emotional message; issues clarification on his future

Adam Pearce recently sent an emotional message on his X (fka Twitter) account that quickly got the fans wondering about his future with WWE. However, the on-screen RAW GM was quick to clarify that his tweet was taken out of context.

Pearce was a wrestler for close to two decades before transitioning to a managerial role in the Stamford-based promotion. The 46-year-old performer also served as a trainer and producer in the company for years. While WWE has seen many authority figures in its illustrious history, Adam Pearce can be counted among the best and most popular due to his long tenure and popularity.

A few hours back, Pearce sent out a tweet on his X account, where he shared his gratitude to fans for accepting him in his current role in WWE. Fans quickly thronged to the comments section, speculating it was a goodbye message:

"I never imagined the path I’d eventually take, but the journey has been filled and fulfilled a million times over with passion. So from the very first, to the now, to the very last: Thank you for welcoming me into your homes and for the boundless privilege of your time," tweeted Pearce.

However, the RAW General Manager was quick to squash the rumors by responding to one of the users:

"People don’t read," he tweted.

Adam Pearce on being inspired by WWE veteran Harley Race

Pearce often uses his social media to pay respect to wrestling stalwarts of the past. A few days ago, the RAW GM took to X to mention how much he respected Harley Race and that he had influenced his approach to the business:

"I always tried to carry myself and respect the role the way he did. Work hard. Treat people fairly. Earn respect," Pearce wrote.

Adam Pearce hasn't wrestled a full-fledged match in more than 10 years, barring a couple of appearances in multi-man matches in WWE.

