"I think there is a misnomer" – On-screen WWE personality talks about his bonding with Sonya Deville

Retired professional wrestler Adam Pearce said he would miss working with Sonya Deville as an authority figure.

Sonya Deville was relieved of her official duties following her match on the May 9 episode of RAW for abusing her power. Deville was frustrated with the referee officiating during her encounter with Alexa Bliss and was fined an undisclosed amount by WWE for slapping him.

Pearce, WWE's Director of Live Events, appeared on The Bump this week and dismissed rumors of him not getting along with Sonya. He explained that things didn't go the way he would've liked as far as the RAW star is concerned:

"Ohh for sure, and I think there is a misnomer that Sonya and I did not get along all the time, that is not true. There were many times when we were on the same page, solve things the same way and those are the times that I would back on. The end of that story did not go she wanted it to and frankly, it did not go the way I wanted to either. I think there were a lot of she would look back on she had handled differently. And again her path going forward would be kind of a redemption, she have to right a lot of wrongs." (from 38:26 onwards)

Naomi was delighted with Sonya Deville getting fired

Current Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi was delighted after WWE fired Sonya Deville.

Before Naomi became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks, she was victimized by Deville, who abused her power as a WWE official multiple times while mistreating Naomi. Keeping that in mind, Naomi expressed delight in a tweet after Deville finally faced the consequences:

"This brings me so much joy"

Since Sonya was fired as an authority figure, she'll now be treated like any other employee in the company.

