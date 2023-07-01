Adam Pearce, top AEW star, and several others wish 79-year-old wrestling legend on his birthday

WWE official Adam Pearce, AEW star Dax Harwood, and other members of the wrestling community recently sent their wishes on the birthday of wrestling legend Terry Funk.

Terry Funk is a name that needs no introduction. The wrestling legend has had a career that has spanned decades. Funk has wrestled for almost every major promotion in the world, including All Japan Pro Wrestling, WWF/E, ECW, and NWA-TNA. He has won numerous championships across various promotions and is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

Terry Funk recently celebrated his 79th birthday on June 30 and wishes poured in from all over the world. His well-wishers included some notable names such as Adam Pearce, Dax Harwood, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer.

"Happy 29 to the legend, the incomparable #TerryFunk," tweeted Adan Pearce.

Current AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, who also celebrates his birthday on June 30, joined in on wishing Funk on his birthday.

"It’s not my birthday. It’s Terry Funk’s birthday. I just happened to be born on June 30th," wrote Dax Harwood.

Bully Ray shared a beautiful picture from the past as he wished Funk.

"Happy Birthday Terry Funk!!" wrote Bully Ray.

Tommy Dreamer mentioned that they will be celebrating Terry Funk's birthday on the Busted Open Radio podcast.

"Listen @BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1 & myself Falls Count Any where Friday Celebrating the Birthday of #GOAT Terry Funk."

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green asked Adam Pearce to "get back to work" on his birthday

Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green have been at each other's throats since the latter's return to the company. Chelsea has tried to get Pearce fired as well but has failed on every occasion.

Hence, when Pearce was celebrating his birthday, Chelsea was quick to ask him to get back to work instead of celebrating his birthday.

"It’ll be “happy” when you get back to work instead of celebrating some silly birthday," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Terry Funk is one of the most well-recognized stars in the world of wrestling and is talked about in high regard throughout the industry.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Terry Funk a Happy Birthday.

