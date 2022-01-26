"It was motivational" - Adam Scherr fka Braun Strowman defends his controversial comments towards indie wrestlers prior to WWE release

During the start of the global pandemic, Braun Strowman made some comments about independent wrestlers which saw him receive negative backlash.

Strowman has since been released by WWE and recently doubled down on his controversial take.

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Adam Scherr stated that his comments have aged terribly. However, the former Universal Champion also believes his remarks were taken out of context and that they were motivational at the time.

"I still believe in it,'' said Strowman. ''Did it age terribly? Absolutely. I made that comment months before the lockdown, (...) Of course, everybody ran wild with it and tried to make more out of it than it really was (...) At the end of the day, it was motivational (...) Sometimes in life your goals and what you dream about, you can't do." (H/T: Fightful)

What were Braun Strowman's controversial comments regarding independent wrestlers?

Prior to his WWE release, Braun Strowman stated that independent wrestling didn't always help wrestlers pay their bills.

Strowman worked as a strongman before signing with WWE and since his release has also been working on the independent circuit.

When making his controversial comments, the former Universal Champion explained that he quit being a strongman because he couldn't afford to make a living out of it.

“If you can’t afford to pay your bills maybe you should change professions,'' said Strowman. ''That’s why I quit strongman. I loved it, but I couldn’t afford to live so instead of making a go fund me or a Patreon (...) I went out and worked harder than I ever have in my life (...)What happened to being accountable for your own actions????!!!”

The former WWE star is yet to sign a contract with a top promotion but the former Wyatt Family member did recently reunite with former stablemate Erick Rowan for a Northeast Wrestling event for a match against Bully Ray and nZo.

Do you think Adam Scherr will sign with a top promotion soon? Sound off below!

