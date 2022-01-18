Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman confirmed for "biggest wrestling event in the Middle East" - Reports

Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, has been around quite a bit since his shocking release from the promotion last year. He joined forces with EC3 a few months ago and is now reportedly set to wrestle in Dubai alongside his fellow ex-WWE star.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Scherr and EC3 will compete as a tag team in Dubai on March 7th; The duo will appear at a show that is being dubbed as "the biggest wrestling event in the Middle East" and hosted by the United Wrestling Nation United Arab Emirates.

Per CBS Sports, this news was confirmed by both the company hosting the event as well as Scherr and EC3’s management. Additional details regarding this are yet to be revealed.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu BREAKING: "The Titan" Adam Scherr (f.k.a Braun Strowman) and EC3 have signed deals to appear at UWNUAE's wrestling event in Dubai on March 7. More details in the @CBSSports story below cbssports.com/wwe/news/adam-… BREAKING: "The Titan" Adam Scherr (f.k.a Braun Strowman) and EC3 have signed deals to appear at UWNUAE's wrestling event in Dubai on March 7. More details in the @CBSSports story below cbssports.com/wwe/news/adam-…

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon's promotion will also be headed to the Middle East in a few weeks. Elimination Chamber has been confirmed to take place at the world's largest pillarless dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 19th.

Braun Strowman's WWE release stunned the wrestling world

Based on his size and strength, Braun Strowman seemed like the kind of star WWE could feature for many years. The Monster Among Men enjoyed plenty of success during his time with the company, and he won the Universal Championship in 2020. But just a few weeks after he challenged for the WWE Championship, the company released him on June 2, 2021.

Now known as 'The Titan,' Adam Scherr is set to compete in a few interesting matches in the near future. Aside from this tag team bout in Dubai, the former WWE star will reunite with a former Wyatt Family brother at an independent wrestling show.

Scherr will team with Erick Redbeard (FKA Erick Rowan) against nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) and Bully Ray at North East Wrestling's WrestleFest XXVI on January 22nd.

Also Read Article Continues below

Then, in March, when Scherr competes in Dubai, it won't be the first time he performs in the Middle East. Braun Strowman wrestled at WWE's first four major events in Saudi Arabia, and he won the Greatest Royal Rumble Match in April 2018.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Braun Strowman? Yes No 14 votes so far