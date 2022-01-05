Wyatt Family reunion set to take place outside of WWE in 2022

Braun Strowman continues to take control of his narrative as he teams up with his former Wyatt Family stablemate Erick Rowan later this month.

On Busted Open Radio, nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) made an impassioned plea to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to be his tag team partner against The Wyatt Family at North East Wrestling's WrestleFest XXVI on Saturday, January 22. Bully Ray accepted the offer and the tag match is officially on.

This will mark the first time Bully Ray and nZo have tagged up, and both men have a history with The Wyatt Family during their time in WWE.

What is the future of The Wyatt Family in professional wrestling?

All three remaining members of The Wyatt Family now exist outside the walls of WWE in 2022. It's entirely possible that the tag team match later this month could be the first of many matches this year featuring the Wyatt Family faction together again.

Bray Wyatt's WWE non-compete expired back at the end of October last year but he has yet to make a move when it comes to where he'll show up next in the world of professional wrestling.

It's been reported that while IMPACT Wrestling made a play to sign him, Wyatt had no interest in joining that company, limiting where he could potentially show up in 2022.

Regardless of where the three members of The Wyatt Family land in 2022, there's no doubt that the WWE faction has left a lasting impression on wrestling fans everywhere that will continue to be felt for years to come.

What do you think about the upcoming tag team match for the former Wyatt Family members later this month? Do you want to see them team up more throughout 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

