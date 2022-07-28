"Add him to Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam" -- WWE fans hijack Triple H's response to unhappy Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared a post that hinted at his unhappiness about losing his spot on the SummerSlam card. Not much later, Triple H responded, and fans couldn't keep calm.

Earlier today, WWE confirmed that Riddle had sustained a brachial plexus injury following Seth Rollins' attack on RAW. As a result, their singles match at SummerSlam was canceled and could be postponed until Clash at the Castle.

Once the news was public, Rollins took to Twitter to apologize to fans who bought tickets to watch him on the show. He even mentioned working hard for six months to "earn a spot." The Visionary ended his tweet by thanking fans for singing his song and urging them to continue doing so until "they" hear.

"For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last six months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday," said Rollins.

Triple H quickly acknowledged the post, and promptly, let the Visionary know he was indeed paying attention.

"I hear you!," said the new Head of Creative.

WWE fans immediately flocked to the post and started hijacking the conversation. While some offered suggestions, others praised Triple H for publicly engaging with the talent.

From speculating over a "mystery opponent" to sharing instructions on how Rollins should be booked, fans had a lot to say. Here are some of the best reactions.

Several former WWE stars reportedly happy with Triple H being named Head of Creative

It was recently reported that several of the former WWE stars made interesting comments after Triple H was named Head of Creative. They believe they would still be in the company if The Game had a prominent position at the time of their releases.

As per Sean Ross Sapp, several former stars have also claimed that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's new executive roles have increased the possibility of their potential return to the company.

