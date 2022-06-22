Popular English footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa considering a move to professional wrestling after retirement

Former English professional footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa is considering a career in the world of professional wrestling.

Midway through Wycombe Wanderers' latest season, Akinfenwa confirmed that this would be his final season as a professional. The 40-year-old teased a move to either acting or pro wrestling.

During an interview with TalkSport, the 40-year-old said that he was going to try several options now that he has retired from English football. Akinfenwa said:

“I’ve said this numerous times, I am going to try as many different things as possible, just because football is institutionalized we’ve done the same thing for 22 years and I’m in a position now where there's doors. So by the grace of God, the doors will continue to be there, be open and I’ll try these different things. LW [Laura Woods] said about the wrestling, that’s an option. I don’t know, I’ll have to try and change the spandex things, though, maybe try and get some packs because I ain’t got any at the moment! We’ve got to see what happens, so watch this space.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Adebayo Akinfenwa confirmed last year during an interview on the UMM YouTube channel that he was in talks with WWE.

Adebayo Akinfenwa has represented some of the biggest clubs in English football

Throughout the years, Adebayo Akinfenwa has represented several English clubs. His breakthrough as a professional was at Doncaster Rovers.

He also represented clubs including Torquay United, Swansea City, Millwall, and more. Before Akinfenwa's retirement, he played for League One-based club Wycombe Wanderers. With whom he represented for a total of six years having joined in 2016.

Akinfenwa has also played in Lithuania and Wales in the early stages of his career and has always showcased his support for Premier League giants Liverpool FC.

The former AFC Wimbledon player is often regarded as the strongest footballer for his incredible physique. Akinfenwa is almost certain to be hugely over with the audience. Especially in England, if he ever decides to transition into professional wrestling.

