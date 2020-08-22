AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has addressed the tickets to the upcoming AEW Dynamite live shows that have surfaced on the secondary ticket-selling markets.

It was announced this week that the live AEW Dynamite television taping on Thursday, August 27, 2020 will feature live fans in attendance at Daily's Place at 10 percent venue capacity.

However, since the tickets went on sale and subsequently sold out, numerous secondhand tickets have begun to appear on secondary ticket selling websites, seriously jeopardizing the health and social distancing measures put in place by AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan released the following statement, announcing that this was "illegal" and "unethical" and that AEW intends to police the situation:

"We're very grateful for the fast sellout of Thursday's outdoor AEW Dynamite live show at 10% venue capacity that we recently announced. The show will be open to a limited number of fans wearing mandatory protective masks who will be seated in a specially designed, physically distanced arrangement in the open air Daily's Place amphitheater and will air live on TNT on Thursday, August 27 at 8pm ET/7pm CT."

"The tickets were sold in groups, or pods, with the intention of keeping fans with their friends and families and safely distanced from other fans in attendance. We're seeing some of these tickets being sold on the secondary market in a way that splits original pod, and therefore potentially combining two or more groups of unacquainted fans within the same pod. This was clearly not our intention. Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the entire AEW family, and that certainly includes our fans. It's an illegal, unethical and inappropriate move by secondary market sellers, and we intend to police this situation online as well as at the venue."

Thank you to all of the great wrestling fans who support AEW! Here is my full statement regarding the illegal and unethical outdoor seating pod splitting on the secondary ticket resale market, a move by predatory online ticket resellers which won’t work and won’t be tolerated: pic.twitter.com/CTC2ETNviA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 21, 2020

In addition to the announcement that AEW will attempt to police the secondary markets for resale of the AEW Dynamite live tapings tickets, Tony Khan has also stated that AEW will cancel the entire order of tickets, should merchants attempt to resale tickets that divide a social distancing pod or violate the health guidelines set:

"To that end, we're asking our fans to inform us if they've feel they've purchased tickets that were originally part of a larger pod and we will do what we can to offer a remedy. Furthermore, we will be watching for any AEW Dynamite tickets on the secondary market, and if we see anyone trying to divide a pod for resale, we will cancel the entire original order."

"It's going to be great to have fans back at our show with social distancing precautions in place that will make these outdoor events safe for everyone in attendance. Thank you to all of the great wrestling fans who support AEW!"