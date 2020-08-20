AEW announces update on fans attending future Dynamite shows

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that fans will now be able to return to shows going forward, starting with their live AEW show at Daily's Place amphitheatre on 27th August. Their last week's episode of Dynamite saw the return of fans for the first time since the pandemic started. They later revealed that tickets had not been sold for the AEW show and the fans had been there by invite-only and had to follow a set of strict rules and procedures to ensure that safety was ensured.

AEW announce fans will be coming back to shows

AEW's press release stated that they were working to bring back fans to the shows in the safest manner possible while complying with state and local regulations, as well as the guidelines that have been issued by the CDC. They also stated they would be looking at 10-15% capacity of its live show on August 27th. Tickets go on sale on 21st August.

Limited tickets for the live outdoor Aug. 27 #AEWDynamite on TNT, go onsale tomorrow Friday Aug 21, 10am ET on https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq + https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i. Physically-distanced tickets start at $30 (+ service fees) in compliance with State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines pic.twitter.com/DNd5q3SVR0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 20, 2020

The announcement also stated that fans had to wear face coverings and had to physically distance from anyone who was not a part of their pod. If the guests have Covid-19, symptoms of Covid-19, or even exposure to someone with Covid-19, they will be asked not to attend. This will be accompanied by temperature scanning and sanitization stations available.

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that fans had been missed at AEW shows over the past few months.

“We’ve missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we’ve heard from them, they’ve missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person,” said Tony Khan, AEW President and CEO.

“Please be assured, we are mindful and respectful of the situation,“ Khan added. “The health and safety of our AEW family and our fans remains our highest priority. Our leadership team and medical staff have adjusted our operations for limited, physically distanced fans in an outdoor, open-air setting in compliance with the most current state and local regulations and CDC guidelines. We can’t wait for the August 27 DYNAMITE, as the road to ALL OUT will represent the beginning of a new chapter in AEW history.“