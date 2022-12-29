AEW announcer Tony Schiavone claims WWE's spectacular entrances are sometimes better than the matches

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently opined that he finds some of WWE's entrances to be more entertaining than the matches that follow.

WWE's production has set the standard in the wrestling business for years. Every episode of RAW and SmackDown looks incredible. The sets are now just gigantic screens with eye-popping visuals to captivate the viewers.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast with Conrad Thompson, Tony praised the production of the company and noted that they continue to better themselves every year.

“It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the exception of the pandemic, of course, but [they] continue each and every year to top themselves with the presentation.”

The 65-year-old added that sometimes the entrances are better than the matches and it shouldn't necessarily be that way.

“On a regular television show, the entrance has become so spectacular with the WWE that it’s almost like the entrance is better than the match sometimes. And I don’t think it should be. Now the exception is WrestleMania because this is WrestleMania – they do some great camerawork.” H/T:Ringside News

Former WWE manager on The Undertaker's entrance

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes The Undertaker is one of the most sinister characters in WWE history and that his legendary entrance helped get him there.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell claimed the Hall of Famer's entrance was so effective that it was often better than the action in the ring.

"Well, The Undertaker was pretty dark. But, at the same time, people loved it. They hit the gong... And that's when the entrance was better than the match. You know, just playing, hitting the gong, and letting him go to the ring," said Dutch Mantell. [0:55 - 1:22]

Incredible entrances have become intertwined with the product. It is a tight rope to walk. While some fans might enjoy the presentation, hardcore wrestling buffs just want the match to start.

