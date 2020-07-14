AEW's Dax Harwood admits that he stole his WWE name from a popular tag-team

All Elite Wrestling star Dax Harwood was previously known as Scott Dawson in WWE. However, after being released by the company, Harwood changed his name and so did his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, prior to their arrival to AEW.

While Harwood continues to perform under his new in-ring name and continues to represent FTR, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion did take to Twitter in order to reveal that he stole the "Dawson" name from popular Independent Tag Team, The Dawson Brothers.

Harwood recently quoted a tweet sent out by Zane Dawson from The Dawson Brothers, as the former admitted that he indeed stole the name "Dawson" from the popular Independent Wrestling duo. However, the former Scott Dawson also admitted that the reason he stole the name was due to The Dawson Brothers being so good.

The current AEW star lastly wrote that he's thankful that The Dawson Brothers decided not to send him a Cease and Desist letter, as he is running out of money.

Here is what Dax Harwood of AEW wrote:

I stole the name “Dawson” from them because they’re so good. Thank God they never sent me a Cease & Desist, ‘cause I’m running out of money 😅 https://t.co/FcbcCR718Y — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 13, 2020

Dax Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler currently find themselves in a tag team feud against some of the biggest duos in the AEW Tag Team Division. As a matter of fact, the duo of Harwood and Wheeler teamed up with The Young Bucks but were defeated by the team of The Blade, The Butcher, and The Lucha Brothers at the recently concluded Fyter Fest event.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's run prior to signing with AEW

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their AEW debut on May 27, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite when they interrupted The Young Bucks, but instead of attacking Nick and Matt Jackson, FTR saved them from The Blade and The Butcher.

Before signing with AEW, FTR, then known as The Revival, was a part of the WWE roster where they had won the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But Harwood and Wheeler eventually departed from the company and made their way over to AEW.

By the looks of it, it is only a matter of time before we witness FTR in action against The Young Bucks, as AEW look to be slowly developing that feud. A match between FTR and reigning AEW Tag Team Champions, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega could also be on the cards.