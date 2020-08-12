In an exciting turn of events, it's now being reported that not only did AEW beat NXT last week's Wednesday Night ratings in the coveted 18-49 demo, but it also seems that AEW Dynamite did one better and bested WWE RAW as well.

AEW Dynamite gets one over WWE RAW

Chris Jericho tweeted out that AEW Dynamite, which finished fifth ratings on cable last week. Last Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 901,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 753,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Chris Jericho tweeted out that AEW Dynamite beat WWE RAW in all three hours. Seemingly, the DemoGod was jubilant to hear the news and tweeted it similarly.

Here's the chart for WWE RAW from the August 10, 2020 episode.

Courtesy of Showbuzz Daily

Here's the chart for AEW Dynamite episode from August 05, 2020

Courtesy of Showbuzz Daily

While Chris Jericho tweeted .29 to .22, that was about the average of all 3 WWE RAW hours (.23+.19+.23), which amounts to roughly .22.

It's an interesting point of contention as it seems that the war between AEW and WWE will not be limited to Wednesday's nights. Demos are the key to ratings and not necessarily total viewership.

It'll be interesting if AEW can grow their numbers in the months to come.