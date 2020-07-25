AEW Dynamite match pulled in 1 million viewers this week

AEW hit it out of the park with this week's episode of Dynamite as the company scored one of their biggest wins in the Wednesday Night TV ratings war.

AEW averaged 845,000 viewers and stood #5 in the pivotal 18-49 demographic with a 0.35 rating.

Dave Meltzer now reports that the Falls Count Anywhere match between The Young Bucks and The Butcher and The Blade managed to pull in 1 million viewers. The competitors involved in the chaotic match were said to be the show's real stars, as the finish topped a million viewers. That's a massive win in the books for AEW.

Will be next week. Young Bucks vs Butcher & Blade were the stars of the night. Finish topped 1M viewers.

Will be next week. Young Bucks vs Butcher & Blade were the stars of the night. Finish topped 1M viewers. https://t.co/KZVQL7dHli — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 24, 2020

AEW's big win over NXT

AEW Dynamite bested NXT in every demo this week, with the Black and Gold brand bringing in 615,000 viewers. All Elite Wrestling was also #1 in the 18-34 demographic for women, getting in 58,000 women, which was higher than even RAW (55,000) and SmackDown (43,000).

The Falls Count Anywhere contest was easily the best match of the episode, which saw the Bucks and their heel opponents fight it out all around the stadium.

Advertisement

The match ended with a big spot as Matt and Nick Jackson dived off the stage and took out The Butcher and The Blade, who were both laid out on two separate tables.

However, the barbaric match took a toll on the men - as Matt, Nick, and The Blade were all 'pretty messed up' - as reported by Dave Meltzer.

So Matt does a stage dive, but it was an elbow on The Butcher, and when he did the elbow, and he put The Butcher through the table, the table leg jammed his knee. So he was pretty messed up. And then Nick did the Swanton off the top of the stage, and these were real high dives. They climbed up like the lighting tower, and up to the stage, you know like the CMLL dives. He was pretty shaken up from that Swanton dive too. I don't know how The Butcher is, I haven't heard, but the other three guys were pretty messed up.

Thankfully, all the effort did pay off as getting a million viewers is a big deal!