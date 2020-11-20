AEW Dynamite and NXT viewership and TV ratings revealed for Nov. 18 episodes

With each passing week in November, the ratings for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT continue to rise. Although this week, AEW saw a substantial boost in viewership while NXT's rise in viewers was very minimal. Regardless, as long as both shows continue to see an increased weekly that is something everyone should be happy about.

Following what happened last week on Twitter with AEW owner Tony Khan, there were a lot of people who questioned whether it will impact their ratings in the future. If this week's episode was any indication, that certainly doesn't seem to be the case as AEW saw a large increase in their ratings with 850,000 viewers, which is way up from 764.000 last week. NXT also saw a much smaller boost with 638,000 viewers, which was up from 632,000.

UPDATE



AEW: 850,000

NXT: 638,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 19, 2020

AEW Dynamite's rating was the seventh-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT once again misses the top 50

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top with a big increase from 0.30 to 0.37. Meanwhile, NXT saw a decrease in the demo from last week going from a 0.16 to a 0.14. This is definitely not the direction the black and gold brand needs to be going in right now.

Meanwhile, NXT once again missed the top 50 on cable, placing 56th for the evening. AEW Dynamite jumped up 10 spots from last week. Going from 17th to 7th. Placing in the top 10 on cable television any given night is a huge victory for the company.

AEW was 7th on cable with a whopping 0.37 in P18-49. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 19, 2020

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Sereena Deeb defended her title against Thunder Rosa in a rematch for the NWA Women's World Championship. In the main event, TNT Champion, Darby Allin, teamed up with Cody Rhodes to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

On WWE NXT, two matches for the North American and women's titles opened and closed the show. Finn Balor and the Undisputed Era also returned as WWE officially announced NXT Takeover: WarGames for Dec. 6.