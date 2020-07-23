Cody defended the TNT Championship on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite against former Impact Wrestling star Eddie Kingston. We also had MJF returning to singles action against Griff Garrison. The Young Bucks were also in action on tonight's show as they faced The Butcher and The Blade in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

We also had women's action on the show with Diamante going one-on-one with Ivelisse. After throwing in the towel on Brian Cage's behalf at Fyter Fest, both Taz and Cage were out tonight in a show of solidarity after talk that the duo could go their separate ways.

The main event of the night saw Chris Jericho and Jake Hager in tag-team action against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

Cody vs Eddie Kingston (for the AEW TNT Championship)

The first match of the night saw Cody defend the AEW TNT Championship against a mystery opponent. Cody's opponent turned out to be former Impact tar and LAX member Eddie Kingston. Kingston goaded Cody into changing the match to a No DQ match.

Cody and Kingston went back and forth to start the match before Cody hit his patented sliding uppercut. He followed it up with a tope suicide to Kingston out to ringside. Back in the ring, Cody was in control and hit Kingston with a dropkick.

The duo continued trading strikes and going back and forth. Kingston then locked in a Dragon Sleeper. Kingston then rolled out of the ring and came back in with thumbtacks.

Kingston then spread the thumbtacks out in the middle of the ring and hit Cody with a powerbomb right into the thumbtacks. This wasn't enough to put the champion away. Cody regrouped and locked in a Figure-4-leglock and forced Eddie Kingston to tap out. Cody retained the AEW TNT Championship but it wasn't easy.

AEW Dynamite Results: Cody def. Eddie Kingston

AEW GRADE: A