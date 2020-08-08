AEW Dynamite stipulation added to Chris Jericho's match; lineup for the show updated

AEW has been doing a really good job of putting on shows that have gone down well with the fans in recent weeks. Last week's episode of AEW even went over 900,000 average viewers in the viewership, thereby showing that they are drawing an audience at the moment, even without a live crowd during the pandemic. Now, heading into next week's show of AEW Dynamite, AEW has added a further stipulation to the match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

AEW announced that both the Inner Circle and Best Friends have been banned from ringside for the AEW match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Along with this, the previous $7,000 obligation stipulation also remains from before. The stipulation came from the fact that Orange Cassidy had soaked The Inner Circle with orange juice, thereby apparently destroying Chris Jericho's $7,000 jacket. Since then, there has been a running gag on AEW Dynamite that has shown Chris Jericho show more and more indignation for his destroyed jacket.

Chris Jericho has even claimed that the orange juice was not normal as he still brings out his orange juice soaked jacket, that he is apparently yet to wash properly. The jacket, in fact, keeps getting more and more orange every time that Chris Jericho brings it out.

AEW Dynamite lineup for next week updated

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to feature yet another stacked card. Over the last few weeks of the show, AEW Dynamite has managed to beat NXT again and again in the ratings with the AEW lineup being announced from before.

