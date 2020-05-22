While AEW Dynamite was up 47K this week, NXT lost 12K viewers from last week!

AEW Dynamite, after a lackluster performance last week, finally received a boost in its viewership this week. According to ShowBuzzDaily, Double or Nothing's go-home edition of Dynamite drew 701,000 viewers, up from last week's 654,000 (which also happens to be Dynamite's record-low viewership of 2020).

NXT, on the other hand, didn't have a good night at all. The black & yellow brand was able to draw only 592,000 viewers, down from last week's 604,000. Despite a considerable fall, last night's show still scored better than the lowest-rated NXT episode (March 18), which drew 542,000 viewers.

AEW Dynamite Up Over 50% in the 18-49 Demo; NXT Falls Below the #50 Mark!

AEW: 701,000

NXT: 592,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 21, 2020

The most recent edition of AEW Dynamite took the #7 spot in the 18-49 demographic for the night with a rating of 0.26. Last week's episode finished at #15 with a 0.23 rating.

As for NXT, it fell from #46 to #53 in just a week in the same demo and averaged a 0.13 rating.

As mentioned above, last night's Dynamite featured the final build to Double or Nothing. The Young Bucks and Hangman "Adam Page" made their surprise returns after a two-month absence.

NXT featured Rhea Ripley vs. IO Shirai, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong, and Karrion Kross in action.

That being said, expect loaded episodes from both shows next week. A Cage match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will be the highlight of NXT. AEW will be presenting the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite on TNT.