AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for March 10

If reports are correct, the "Wednesday Night Wars" between AEW and NXT will end roughly a month from now. Until then, these two shows will continue to battle it out for wrestling supremacy on Wednesday nights.

NXT promoted a stacked show with two landscape-changing announcements and two announced title matches. Meanwhile, AEW was coming off its Revolution pay-per-view, where the finish of the show left a bad taste in some fans' mouths.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw a sizable decrease in its ratings with 743,000 viewers. That number is a noteworthy decline from 934,000 last week. NXT also saw a drop this week with 691,000 viewers, compared to the 692,000 fans it drew last week.

AEW: 743,000

NXT: 691,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 11, 2021

While the show isn't on cable television, history has demonstrated that when "The Masked Singer" is on FOX, both wrestling shows suffer in their overall viewership. The program aired on Wednesday night, so these numbers weren't entirely surprising.

AEW Dynamite's demo was the fourth-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT remains in the top 25

MJF in AEW

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top. But the show saw a decrease from last week, as it dropped from 0.33 to 0.32. Likewise, NXT also dropped from 0.20 to 0.18.

This week's episode of NXT placed in the top 25 on cable, ranking 25th for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in fourth overall. While NXT dropped a few spots from last week, AEW rose climbed the rankings.

See ya down the road.. but next time in tag action. https://t.co/YloJ8qcWrO — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

AEW Dynamite opened this week, with Rey Fenix going one-on-one with Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks. The show closed with The Inner Circle's "War Council," which led to a new faction being formed at the end of broadcast.

On WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal opened the show to deliver two big announcements that would impact the black-and-gold brand's future. Plus, in the main event of the evening, Finn Balor defended the NXT Championship against Adam Cole.

What did you think of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite this week? Sound off in the comments section below.