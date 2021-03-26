AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for March 24

The Wednesday night war is nearing its end. Soon fans will be able to watch AEW and WWE NXT on separate nights. But how did AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT do last night going head to head?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw a small decrease in their viewership with 757,000 viewers. This number is down from 768,000 last week. NXT saw a nice increase this week with 678,000 viewers, which is up from 597,000 last week.

With the Masked Singer continuing to dominate on FOX and two wrestling shows currently on Wednesday nights, these numbers seem to be close to the ceiling for both shows right now until NXT moves to Tuesday nights.

AEW: 757,000

AEW Dynamite's key demo rating was the sixth-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT enters the top 30

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top and saw an increase from last week. The show drew a 0.30 target demo rating this week as compared to 0.28 last week. NXT also saw an increase in the key demo from last week, going from 0.13 to 0.14. Both companies seeing a small increase in their target demo numbers should be seen as a positive sign.

NXT placed among the top 30 on cable this week, coming in at 29th for the evening. AEW Dynamite came in at sixth place overall once again among the top shows on cable television Wednesday night.

AEW Dynamite opened last night with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega going one-on-one with Matt Sydal in a non-title match. The main event saw Darby Allin defend the TNT Championship against John Silver of The Dark Order.

Meanwhile, NXT opened with NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai teaming with Zoey Stark against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The end of the show featured an intense contract signing between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly for their match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

