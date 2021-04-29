AEW employee gives his honest opinion of John Cena

Pro wrestling legend and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently discussed part of John Cena's career during an episode of his podcast, Grillin JR.

Jim Ross is currently signed to AEW as part of the commentary team.

During the podcast, Jim Ross put John Cena over as the hardest working person he had ever met. Ross recalled how hard Cena worked back when he was also with WWE. JR gave the example of the promotional work Cena had done when The Marine movie was released, as well as praising Cena's work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation:

"He was booked and he was going to go." Said Ross. "He was always going to try to promote the company and its various projects. Nobody worked harder that I was ever around in WWE than John Cena. His work ethic was herculean, at least. He was always that guy.

Ross continued:

"Because it was his first movie (The Marine), he was gung ho about promoting it, as he should be. It wasn’t a stinker. He did a nice job. Nobody that I can recall in WWE, the annals of WWE, and I was there 26 years starting in 1993, nobody worked harder, or really is in the same conversation as John Cena as it relates to doing extra work and always being there. He may go do media all day and then when he gets to the arena, he has a Make-A-Wish to do. That’s just him." Said Ross. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

John Cena's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 36

John Cena is currently winding down his in-ring career and focusing mainly on his career as an actor in film and television. Cena's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 36 last year, where he faced 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

The match, which was shot in a cinematic style, ended with The Fiend as the victor. Cena has not officially retired from the ring, although he is not expected to return to WWE anytime soon.

You can listen to Grillin JR HERE.