Top AEW star comments on Cody Rhodes' post on Instagram

AEW Superstar Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks commented on Cody Rhodes' post on Instagram.

Cody, who was a part of All Elite Wrestling from 2009 to 2012, was also instrumental in the foundation of the promotion along with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The group, collectively known as Elite, were EVPs of the company and often competed together in the earlier years of AEW.

While Rhodes jumped ship to WWE earlier this year, the Jackson brothers and Omega are still prominent members of Tony Khan's promotion.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Cody recently posted a picture of his daughter Liberty Iris Runnels on Instagram. The photo caught the attention of Matt Jackson, as he reacted in the comments section.

Cody Rhodes could once again feud with Seth Rollins upon his return

Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania earlier this year as he returned to WWE after leaving the company in 2016. The American Nightmare had a series of matches against Seth Rollins upon his return and came out on top every time.

The duo's last encounter was at Hell in a Cell premium live event where Rhodes, despite a pectoral injury, soldiered on to defeat the Visionary inside the ominous structure. However, Rollins had the last laugh as he took out the former AEW star with a sledgehammer the next night on RAW.

Brandi Rhodes recently provided an update on her husband's recovery status, stating that he "looks ready" to resume action. Amid the news, Xero News reported that the American Nightmare could once again collide with Seth Rollins upon his return.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

Seth Rollins recently captured the United States Championship after defeating Bobby Lashley. He will defend the title in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series as the All Mighty and Austin Theory look to reclaim the gold.

Cody Rhodes made it clear after returning that he's back with an intent to win the world championship in WWE. However, the former AEW star has a score to settle with Rollins. Expect him to go after the Visionary's title as well.

