Female AEW star dresses up as The Rock to recreate iconic photo

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose recently dressed up as The Rock to recreate an iconic photo of the WWE legend.

The Rock's journey to worldwide stardom has inspired millions of fans across the globe. WWE's storied history is chock-full of iconic moments featuring the Brahma Bull. It's amazing to look at his old photos and notice how far he has come.

AEW star Nyla Rose has recreated one of the most iconic photos of The Rock from the 90s. She posted it on her Twitter handle and asked The Rock for his thoughts. Check out the tweet below:

The Rock's iconic photo dates back to 1994

The photo in question was taken back in 1994, when The Rock was yet to become a mainstay on WWE TV. He's seen sporting a black turtleneck as well as a chain and a fanny pack.

The photo has been recreated by pro-wrestlers as well as celebrities in the past. RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recreated the photo last year during Christmas and it garnered huge praise from the WWE veteran.

Here's what The Rock said to Rhea Ripley:

"Well you were already cooler than the other side of the pillow, but this is just next level sh*t very few understand."

Nyla Rose has been with All Elite Wrestling from the beginning and became the first openly transgender wrestler to sign with a top American pro-wrestling company in February 2019. Her AEW debut came at the promotion's first event, "Double Or Nothing" in May 2019.

She defeated Riho for the AEW Women's World title in February 2020 but lost the belt to Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing 2020. Rose's fans had nothing but praise for her latest photo and it would be interesting to see what The Rock thinks of the same.