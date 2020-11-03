Several AEW names among the WWE Thunderdome's banned images

The Famous Group, responsible for WWE's Thunderdome concept, recently won the Digital Fan Experience Award at the 2020 Sportel Awards. Recently, the company produced a behind the scenes video showing how they monitor the experience. According to Heel By Nature, one scene reveals a banned image list showcasing a number of popular names in the wrestling business.

The list clearly features the logos and faces of certain companies and superstars

The image clearly shows a number of big-name superstars and logos, and the following can clearly be identified:

The Young Bucks react to being featured on WWE's list

It is a well known fact that WWE and AEW have an on-going rivalry. The two companies clash for viewership ratings every Wednesday when NXT and Dynamite go head-to-head.

It comes as no surprise that the company, along with many of its high profile Superstars, are included in the list of banned logos and images, including Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

In fact, if there was ever any questions regarding the legitimacy of the list, The Young Bucks all-but confirmed their presence with the following tweet.

Obviously, WWE as a company have a right to choose what can and cannot be shown on any of their shows. However, it is important to note that there are some names featured on the list who have had recent interactions with WWE, like CM Punk and IMPACT Wrestling.

At the end of the day though, the company is big enough to make such decisions. However, it may also limit their chances of recruiting big-name talent in the future.