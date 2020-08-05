Matt Cardona has not wrestled since March 9, when he (wrestling as Zack Ryder) lost to Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW. The next month he was released from WWE with well over a dozen others as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Living out his motto of "Always Ready", Cardona worked hard to stay in tremendous shape for when he was finally able to get back in the squared circle. That moment has finally come.

Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona will wrestle on Wednesday night for someone other than WWE for the first time in 15 years. He will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order on AEW Dynamite.

We had the opportunity to talk with Matt Cardona ahead of his big debut and he said that while he hasn't wrestled in months, he hasn't had a meaningful match in a lot longer. This one on Dynamite, definitely matters to him. Said Cardona,

"It's a dream come true... You know, it's been five months since I wrestled, but it's been about a year since I've had a match I've actually really cared about. And what better place to have it then AEW live - Dynamite on TNT?"

Cardona did confirm he is currently signed to a short-term contract with AEW, but he seems committed to being with All Elite Wrestling for the long haul. He has some lofty goals for himself including winning the TNT Championship, which is currently around the waist of his best friend and tag team partner, Cody.

Matt Cardona is a new man, but still the same person

When Matt Cardona made his surprise debut last week on Dynamite, we saw at least one element from his WWE days come with him, Cardona keeping his Rough Ryder finisher, but giving it a new name — Radio Silence.

During our chat with Cardona, which you can hear above, he said that in this day and age it would be a bit difficult to present himself as a completely different character, nor would he want to alter the connection he has with his fans. However, that doesn't mean Matt Cardona is going to be a carbon copy of his Zack Ryder character from WWE. Said Cardona:

"So here's the thing, like, I'm not going to be this brand new person. Right? It's 2020. With social media, everyone's transparent, authentic. And that's what I think that audience enjoys. So yeah, I'm Matt Cardona, right? You know me, and if you don't, you're about to. So there's certain things that are going to be similar and trust me, there are certain things that are dropped and there are certain things that are gonna be new. Just just stay tuned because it's going to be one hell of a ride."

In speaking with him for just a few minutes, it was abundantly clear that Matt Cardona is excited and ready for this opportunity. He says he can't wait to wrestle (literally) everyone in the company. Whether it's Cody, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Mr. Brodie Lee or Darby Allin, Matt Cardona is always ready to throw down.

His AEW career officially kicks off on Wednesday night on Dynamite, which you can watch starting at 8pm ET on TNT.