"The biggest star in WWE today" - AEW personality gives massive praise to Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross believes that Brock Lesnar is still the biggest superstar in WWE. The former WWE commentator heaped praise on The Beast Incarnate on the latest episode of "Grilling JR".

Brock Lesnar was earmarked for superstardom from the day he stepped foot inside a WWE ring. Over the last two decades, The Beast has racked up 10 world championship reigns in WWE as well as a UFC Heavyweight title run.

Jim Ross said that among all the rookies who became main event stars, Brock Lesnar's story was the most impactful as he took his success to an unmatched level. JR wasn't surprised that Lesnar was still a huge draw and admitted that the former Universal Champion is currently WWE's most popular talent:

"Brock is the biggest star in WWE today, period. End of story, respect that," stated JR. "That's why he is working these stadium shows on top. I think his impact that got him in the game and got him noticed was probably the most impactful that I can recall off the top of my head and certainly has had this amazing long-lasting effect that WWE has parleyed into a lot of money." [28:40 - 29:08]

Jim Ross says Brock Lesnar has become smarter with how he is booked in WWE

Brock Lesnar is widely considered a generational talent, and he certainly lived up to the hype by making the most of his early WWE push. While his athletic capabilities are undeniable, Lesnar has also evolved as a performer who now understands the importance of protecting his character.

In the same episode of "Grilling JR", Jim Ross explained that Lesnar has picked up some crucial lessons about booking from long-time friend Paul Heyman. WWE has also often gone out of its way to preserve the intimidating aura of the 45-year-old superstar.

Ross was impressed with how his former company had presented Lesnar over the years, as he added below:

"I just believed that he was going to be, and I still believe, and I don't think I'm wrong now. Who does the biggest company in the world bring in every time they want to draw a stadium house? Brock Lesnar, and he is not even on TV every week. But when he is on TV every week, he is smart enough now - and with booking sense from being around Heyman - that he knows how to protect himself with the creative. And they are doing a great job with him in that regard." [34:40 - 35:03]

Brock Lesnar put on a world title match for the ages against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, proving once again that he is indeed an extraordinary pro wrestling star.

Did you enjoy his performance in the losing effort against Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far