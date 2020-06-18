AEW Project Coordinator Aubrey Edwards tells Chris Jericho about a special 'permission' given to her by Tony Khan

While Aubrey Edwards may be one of the most popular referees in wrestling today, she is also the Project Coordinator in AEW. While speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, the two talked about the importance of rules and regulations in AEW.

Aubrey Edwards also revealed that AEW honcho Tony Khan has given her permission to write down all the rules that will be applicable during a match. While discussing this, she gives details of an interesting behind-the-scene incident with Hangman Page.

So I started writing everything down and realize there’s all these holes of like what happens if the illegal person hits a legal person. How do we treat that at AEW? It was funny. I had like the rules printed out. We’re talking about it. Hangman comes and goes over, ‘oh, are the refs meeting to talk about the rules? Actually, we are, but we talk about things and figure out how do we want to treat this situation? How do we want to treat this? And I got a thumbs-up from boss man. So hopefully that will come out soon.

It was also revealed that Tony Khan wanted to make the rules of AEW matches public to give it a more sports company dynamic.

AEW - sports or entertainment?

AEW has indeed tried to brand themselves as more of a 'legit' sport instead of outrightly outlandish gimmicks. However, it is hard to keep entertainment out of pro-wrestling and the existence of gimmicks like Broken Matt Hardy, Dark Order and Orange Cassidy prove that.

Even still AEW has managed to make their product different to that of WWE by having a perfect blend outlandish gimmicks and legitimate fights. The company also has a ranking system which sees Superstars ranked every week in terms of their win-loss record and how close they are to being the number one contender for a Championship.

While it is believed that pro-wrestling is more entertainment than actual sport, AEW is trying to give itself a more sport-like vibe inspired by NJPW to some extent.

