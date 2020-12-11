AEW's Arn Anderson shares honest opinions on the rumored Roman Reigns vs. Rock match 

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been one of the most speculated matches in recent memory, and it's all the more relevant now, with Roman enjoying a brilliant spell as a heel Universal champion and 'Head of the Table' on SmackDown.

The Rock and Roman Reigns have teased having the match on a few occasions in the past. Additionally, the reports of the dream match have also been doing the rounds for a few months. However, there is still a high degree of uncertainty given the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the pro wrestling business.

Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on the rumored mega match on the latest edition of his 'ARN' podcast. The former WWE agent said that The Rock would be kind enough to lose to Roman Reigns as The Great One is a team player.

However, Anderson felt that the idea of having Reigns vs. Rock at a WrestleMania without fans is absurd. The Rock is the People's Champion, and him performing without the people doesn't make any sense. The veteran from AEW said that WrestleMania without the fans 'is a tough sell.'

Here's what Arn Anderson had to say:

"I'm sure he's a kind enough individual. I'm sure he is a team player. He is also the biggest movie star in the world. If you think he's going to go and battle Roman in front of no people, you're out of your mind. People's champion is not just a moniker. That's what he does. He has a maestro stick, and he moves the audience whichever way he wants, back and forth, just like all the great ones did. I hate to say it, but I have to tell you, WrestleMania without people is a tough sell because it's still all the same talent and all the same matches, and without those 100,000 people to determine how you feel about what you are watching, it's a different animal." H/t WrestlinNews.co

Has WWE nixed Roman Reigns and Rock's WrestleMania 37 match?

A new backstage update revealed that the match between Roman Reigns and Rock has been nixed for WrestleMania 37, and here is why.

The fans might have to wait to see the Samoan cousins go at it inside the squared circle, but the match will indeed happen somewhere down the line.