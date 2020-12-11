Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match reportedly nixed; reason why revealed

Roman Reigns and Dwayne The Rock Johnson have both made it clear in interviews that they want to face each other in WWE one day. However, it appears that the long-awaited dream match between the relatives will not take place in the near future.

According to Wrestling News Co’s Paul Davis, Vince McMahon has no plans to book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 37. A source reportedly stated that the WWE Chairman still wants the match to happen, but he would prefer to wait until 2022.

“Vince doesn’t know how many fans will be allowed to attend the show. He definitely wants fans there and we will probably have to implement social distancing but he would rather wait until WrestleMania 38 if Rock wants to do it but we can’t do the show in L.A. (at Staples Center) because of Covid.

“Vince wanted to do the match in L.A. to capitalize off the extra mainstream media buzz that would come with that match. More media outlets would attend the show because of the location and Vince wants to get as many eyes on Roman as possible.”

WrestleMania 37 was originally due to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021. WWE advertised the event with a Hollywood theme, which prompted speculation that The Rock could return.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled location for WrestleMania 36 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida – will now host WrestleMania 37. That means WrestleMania 38 is likely to take place at SoFi Stadium, although that has not yet been confirmed.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Advertisement

Roman Reigns has said for several years that facing The Rock would be his dream match in WWE.

The Universal Champion turned heel in August 2020 and began to refer to himself as The Tribal Chief of his family. The Rock has not appeared in WWE since Roman Reigns’ character alteration, but there is a ready-made storyline in place if he returns.

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

In September 2020, The Rock mentioned in a YouTube video that he would like to step into the ring with Roman Reigns. The eight-time WWE Champion even said he would be “honored” to raise the former Shield member’s hand in victory.