In an initial report from PWInsider, it was noted that WWE interviewer and host Renee Young will reportedly be leaving the company. In response to the news, AEW's Cash Wheeler tweeted out quite the heartfelt message praising Young's talent.

While Renee Young has already given notice to WWE about leaving the company, there is no confirmation when her last day with the company will be. It is also worth noting that her husband, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley (then Dean Ambrose), is also signed to All Elite Wrestling and is the World Champion.

AEW's Cash sends a message to Renee Young

In the aftermath of the news of Renee Young reportedly on the verge of leaving WWE, All Elite Wrestling star Cash Wheeler took to Twitter and sent a message to his former WWE colleague.

The former multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion wrote that Renee Young is "cool" and also pointed out how talented she is. Below is the tweet from Cash, one half of the tag team, FTR:

Renee Young is cool and talented af. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 19, 2020

Cash Wheeler (FKA Dash Wilder) is a former WWE Superstar himself. The former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion was released from his WWE contract in early 2020, along with his tag team partner Dax Harwood. After leaving WWE, the duo formerly known as The Revival made their debut for AEW as FTR and have already proven themselves to be a huge addition to the AEW tag team division.

Renee Young is set to depart WWE after SummerSlam. It's believed she handed in her notice a week ago. [Multiple]



PW Insider says it has confirmed the report with several sources.



What a big loss to WWE - Renee is tremendous. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 19, 2020

As far Renee Young is concerned, there is still no official word on her departure from WWE and the company is yet to release a statement. As things stand, we still do not know where Young might end up next and it also remains to be seen if she will remain part of the pro wrestling business or not.

Renee Young could possibly switch up her ventures and jump ship entirely from pro wrestling. However, with Jon Moxley working for AEW, joining the promotion could also be a possibility for her as well.