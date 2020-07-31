AEW's Cody Rhodes to open development camps in Nightmare Factory

Cody Rhodes has been working hard to bring another dimension to wrestling with his work in AEW. One of the things that he has been doing in AEW as the TNT Champion, is offering a platform to Independent wrestlers as well due to his Open Challenge. Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, WARHORSE, have all competed in AEW for the TNT title, while not having a contract with the company, and Ricky Starks even got a contract due to the match. Now, it appears that according to a report, Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall could be offering an altogether new option to younger Independent wrestlers through the use of their Nightmare Factory.

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall opening development camps in Nightmare Factory

Nightmare Factory, the premium training facility which is owned by both Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, is opening a new development camp in order to help a new generation of professional wrestlers finding a platform.

It has been announced that on 21st September 2020, the first-ever class of 25 male and female wrestlers will be getting the opportunity to train in Nightmare Factory's new development camp in Norcross, Georgia. The training will feature 3 months of training.

AEW is no stranger to this facility, as earlier in the year, they filmed several of their closed-set AEW Dynamite shows at the Nightmare Factory. With four rings and a weight room, the training facility is at the top of the level.

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall are introducing new rolling curriculums that they have innovated and such that they have never been seen before in any other wrestling school. With workouts and fitness regimes also customized to the students, Rhodes and Marshall will act as head trainers, while they are also given meal plans. They will also get proper lessons on the current condition of the wrestling economy.

There will only be 25 wrestlers with both men and women with any level of wrestling experience coming to the camp. After the first session in September, the second session will be taking place in January of 2021. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes talked about the plans in place.

“I’ve had the best trainers throughout my career, and now I feel a responsibility to pass on the fundamentals and traditions of our sport and entertainment medium to aspiring wrestlers. What I love the most about the Nightmare Factory is its push towards the future and innovation, as well as its focus on the history of wrestling and how it has shaped our current business climate.”