AEW's FTR reveal what frustrated them in WWE and what they loved

AEW's FTR were brutally honest about their experience in WWE.

They know what they want to do in AEW now and grateful for the opportunity.

The FTR made their AEW debut earlier this year

FTR, fka as The Revival during their time in WWE, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and addressed a lot of topics, including their run with AEW's rival promotion. During the interview, FTR revealed what frustrated them the most in WWE but also talked about things that they are grateful for.

FTR stated that they are thankful to the WWE for giving the opportunity to build a life for themselves and their families. But on the contrary, they wanted to do a lot more in the world of pro-wrestling, and that wouldn't be possible if they stayed back in WWE.

Talking about their time in WWE, FTR noted,

"Obviously, in the WWE we had a lot to be thankful for. Right now, I’m sitting in my house and I’m looking at my beautiful wife and daughter and I am thankful they gave me the opportunity to allow my family to have the life they did. On the flip side of that, my first love before my wife and daughter was professional wrestling. I am infatuated with professional wrestling. It’s done so much for me as a kid and into adulthood. We both felt like if we stayed in the WWE that we would just be spinning our wheels. There is so much more I want to give back to professional wrestling."

FTR also said that Tony Khan and AEW gave them the opportunity to put their ideas into work and create a legacy that they want to leave the wrestling world. They further stated,

"I don’t want to just sit back and relax. I don’t want to rest on any laurels or anything like that. We want to leave a mark and we want to leave a legacy in professional wrestling, and obviously, on top of that, we want to make money too. With AEW and Tony Khan, they provided us the opportunity to do both and we think for the legacy we want to leave for wrestling. We want to do wrestling proud and I think this is the best opportunity to do wrestling proud." (h/t WrestlingNews)

FTR and their current run in AEW

FTR made their AEW debut in May 2020 and saved the Young Bucks from the team of The Butcher and The Blade. They also faced The Butcher and The Blade and picked a victory upon their in-ring debut.

The two teams have been feuding ever since and FTR are now scheduled to team up with The Young Bucks to take on The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade at AEW Fyter Fest.