AEW's Matt Hardy reveals what his friends in WWE have told him privately about recent changes

The past few months have been unpredictable for WWE as the management team has undergone some massive alterations. Matt Hardy recently opened up on what his friends in the WWE locker room have told him about the Triple H regime and how different it was from working under Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon stepped away from his creative and corporate roles last year as he announced his shocking retirement in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Triple H was appointed as the Head of Creative, and The Game has since seemingly changed the product by making several bold creative decisions, including re-signing many released talents. The Genetic Jackhammer's return to the Board of Directors has thus far not impacted Triple H's duties. Fans and talent hope that the good days continue.

Matt Hardy revealed that WWE Superstars thoroughly enjoy working under Triple H as he termed the environment backstage as being more "laid-back." While the AEW star clarified that various other things still remain unchanged within the company, the Superstars are much more relaxed now as they're not working for an "intimidating boss" in Vince McMahon.

Here's what was revealed on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"I mean, they've just said you wouldn't believe how different it is. I said, 'Different? Like in what capacity?' They said,' Well, it's still the same WWE. You know they want you to work on time. They want you to work hard. It's still a pretty grueling schedule, so to say. They still do the Wellness tests. All that is the same. The feeling that there is not as much intimidation. You're not walking on eggshells quite as much. You feel a lot more safe and sound being there currently. It's just a much more laid-back environment. That's what I've heard overwhelmingly." [20:30 - 21:00]

Check out the entire episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy below:

I feel like Vince wants people to fear him: Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy

The veteran superstar got to know Vince McMahon closely during his years in WWE. Matt Hardy wasn't surprised to see WWE wrestlers relish the experience of not having Vince McMahon in the Gorilla Position, as the 77-year-old can often be a scary individual to deal with.

Hardy noted that Vince McMahon probably wanted people to fear him, and the wrestler even partly understood why Vince tried to be tough with his employees.

The former ECW Champion felt every successful organization needed a ruthless chief at the helm, and he respected Vince McMahon for some of the decisions he made during his career.

Hardy added:

"That does kind of check out. I can definitely see it being a lot more different. There was always I feel like Vince wants people to fear him. I think he wants people to feel intimidated by him. That's part of his magic in many ways. There is a part of me that respects that because, as a boss, you do have to be feared. You do have to be intimidating." [21:05 - 21:40]

What are your opinions on Triple H's work as the Chief Content Officer? Sound off in the comments section below.

