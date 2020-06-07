AEW's Matt Hardy takes a shot at WWE for not believing in him

Matt Hardy, earlier this year, jumped ship from WWE to AEW. Along with his brother Jeff, Matt Hardy has played a pivotal role in lifting tag team wrestling to the heights it has reached today. The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boys have together put up amazing matches in WWE history. Matt Hardy has wrestled all over the world as a part of top promotions such as ROH, AEW, OMEGA, Impact Wrestling, and of course, WWE.

Matt Hardy was very recently credited by WWE COO Triple H for his contributions to cinematic wrestling matches. In WWE, Matt Hardy was part of the Ultimate Deletion match that saw Bray Wyatt thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation. In AEW's latest PPV, Double Or Nothing, Matt Hardy wrestled in the first-ever Stadium Stampede match.

Appreciate this acknowledgment by The Man with 3Hs. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 4, 2020

AEW's Matt Hardy shoots at WWE on Twitter

Matt Hardy tweeted recently regarding a gimmick that he didn't get a chance to try in WWE.

Remember when they thought they CANCELLED "Big Money Matt" because he wouldn’t take the big bait?



Fast forward 7 months later.. I’m in an elite position to continue to grow my legacy AND give back to our industry.



It makes my non-believing critics SO mad! #YDU



BMM https://t.co/kc6jtnhFTx — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 7, 2020

It seems like WWE didn't want to give The Broken One a shot at trying a different gimmick. Hardy has stated earlier, before leaving the WWE that he wanted to be more in control of his character and be a part of the creative process.

During his stint in WWE, even though Hardy hasn't held the top prize, he is a ten-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He has held the Tag Team gold with Superstars such as MVP, Bray Wyatt and his brother Jeff Hardy. The former ECW Champion is also a former Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner, winning the trophy at WrestleMania 34.

Two weeks after Matt Hardy announced his departure from WWE; he made his debut on AEW Dynamite. Matt Hardy, since then, has been a part of many Tag Team matches, teaming up with Kenny Omega. Matt Hardy is a part of the Elite and defeated the Inner Circle in AEW's first-ever Stadium Stampede Match. During the match, fans saw Hardy's jog our memory when he kept resurrecting as different gimmicks from his past.

It will be interesting to see what Matt Hardy does in AEW and how he gives back to the industry.