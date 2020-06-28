AEW's Taz takes a shot at WWE regarding COVID-19 testing

Taz has been a part of many wrestling promotions over the years.

Taz delves into AEW's COVID-19 testing procedures, taking a shot at WWE.

Taz will want to see Brian Cage win the AEW World Championship

Taz has a rich history in the world of Pro-Wrestling. He is widely known for his role in ECW, where he won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship thrice. Taz has been a part of many significant promotions such as Impact Wrestling, WWE and AEW. While he hasn't wrestled in all of these promotions, he has enjoyed roles as a commentator and a manager.

Taz on AEW's COVID-19 testing vs WWE's testing

It is no secret that many WWE personnel have announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks. When WWE learned that one of its Development Talent had tested positive for the virus, it administered all its employees to the test.

Since the time the WWE employees have taken the test, Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, Jamie Noble and a few more have taken to Twitter to announce that they have tested positive. It was earlier reported that WWE has over 30 COVID-19 positive cases.

Earlier today, Taz, who is a part of AEW, tweeted out that he wears a mask wherever he goes and that AEW has been testing its employees for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

When I travel my mask stays on always, when I go into a store/business my mask is on. I always have hand sanitizer in my pocket & social distancing is vital. I'm blessed to work for a company who has been Blood Testing all of us in #AEW from the START of this Pandemic. #StaySafe — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) June 27, 2020

When I travel my mask stays on always, when I go into a store/business my mask is on. I always have hand sanitizer in my pocket & social distancing is vital. I'm blessed to work for a company who has been Blood Testing all of us in #AEW from the START of this Pandemic. #StaySafe

Taz signed a multi-year deal with AEW back in January this year. At AEW Double Or Nothing, he accompanied the debuting Brian Cage to the ring. Cage went on to win the Casino Ladder match, setting up a match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming PPV, AEW Fyter Fest, which is the promotion's first-ever PPV that will take place over two weeks.

Moxley's status for the event is up in the air as his wife and WWE employee Renee Young had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.