AEW won't sign Goldberg for one major reason, says WWE employee 

Goldberg has officially ended his WWE career after losing to Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship a month ago at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The WWE legend is now set for his next move and has been linked to a move to AEW. Meanwhile, during the latest episode of his Rosenberg Wrestling podcast, WWE employee Peter Rosenberg explained the reason why AEW wouldn't sign the WWE legend.

"Number one, he doesn't look good anymore. Okay. Number two, I just feel like AΕW has been going the right direction recently. It doesn't matter how good if it becomes a thing of egos and then it's like whose ego do the writers or the team or the storytellers give into, right? They're all professionals, but at least with Goldberg, we've seen now his ego gets in the way of a lot of this and it makes a lot of this not enjoyable," Peter Rosenberg said. [From 9:27 to 9:34 and 10:29 to 10:47]

The former World Champion was critical of how WWE handled his retirement match and called out the creative team.

Goldberg didn't like the offer that WWE made to his son

The WWE legend had an interview with Ariel Helwani, and among other things, he talked about WWE's offer to sign Gage Goldberg.

Goldberg was not pleased with what the WWE offered his son and told him to reject it.

"They tried to give him an NIL (deal) but when I found out how much they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. But they would be ignorant if they didn't have an idea that it could be in his future," Goldberg said. [H/T: Newsweek]

Still, WWE's CCO Triple H kept the door open for Gage to move to the business and continue the legacy that his father created in the company.

