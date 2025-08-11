  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H under fire for controversial release; Former WWE star furious: "WHAT ARE WE EVEN THINKING HERE"

Triple H under fire for controversial release; Former WWE star furious: "WHAT ARE WE EVEN THINKING HERE"

By JP David
Modified Aug 11, 2025 09:45 GMT
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. (Photo: WWE.com)
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. (Photo: WWE.com)

A former WWE Superstar is furious following the latest departures from the company, with Triple H under fire for his controversial decision. There were a few stars who confirmed their exit from WWE on Sunday.

Ad

Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux all confirmed on August 10th that their contracts have expired. Adonis and Bordeaux wrote lengthy messages on their social media accounts, while Kross uploaded a video on his YouTube account to explain everything.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Blueprint" Matt Morgan couldn't believe that Triple H and the rest of WWE's higher-ups decided to let Kross walk and leave the company. Morgan also called out Netflix and ESPN while praising "The Herald of Doomsday" for his creativity and wrestling mind.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"WHAT ARE WE EVEN THINKING HERE, #WWE @WWE @TripleH @netflix #Netflix #ESPN @espn literally your most creative talent of them all! The guy whose name they were chanting when you accidentally heard it as “We Want Brock“ instead of what they were really chanting which was “WE WANT KROSS” the very millisecond triple H got out on stage for the post-interview after your last PLE! You’re asking for $29.99 a month on your ESPN app, & ain’t none of us doing it without @realKILLERkross on the show in a featured role. #FullStop," Morgan tweeted.
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Many fans speculated about Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's future after their profiles were moved to the WWE Alumni Section. They would later confirm their departure, which has shocked a lot of their supporters and peers from the industry.

Karrion Kross comments on Triple H ignoring chants at SummerSlam

One of the most talked about moments after SummerSlam was Triple H seemingly ignoring the "We Want Kross" chants and thinking that fans were saying "We Want Brock." Kross spoke about the incident in his departure video on YouTube, explaining why it might be a bad move on Triple H's part.

Ad
"You can't ignore the crowd in this business. I mean, you can try. It's not going to be good in the end. You don't want to make your audience feel like they're not a part of this," Kross said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Kross also addressed his exit on social media, teasing what's next for him and giving his contact details for future bookings now that he's a free agent.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications