Triple H under fire for controversial release; Former WWE star furious: "WHAT ARE WE EVEN THINKING HERE"

A former WWE Superstar is furious following the latest departures from the company, with Triple H under fire for his controversial decision. There were a few stars who confirmed their exit from WWE on Sunday.Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux all confirmed on August 10th that their contracts have expired. Adonis and Bordeaux wrote lengthy messages on their social media accounts, while Kross uploaded a video on his YouTube account to explain everything. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, &quot;The Blueprint&quot; Matt Morgan couldn't believe that Triple H and the rest of WWE's higher-ups decided to let Kross walk and leave the company. Morgan also called out Netflix and ESPN while praising &quot;The Herald of Doomsday&quot; for his creativity and wrestling mind. &quot;WHAT ARE WE EVEN THINKING HERE, #WWE @WWE @TripleH @netflix #Netflix #ESPN @espn literally your most creative talent of them all! The guy whose name they were chanting when you accidentally heard it as “We Want Brock“ instead of what they were really chanting which was “WE WANT KROSS” the very millisecond triple H got out on stage for the post-interview after your last PLE! You’re asking for $29.99 a month on your ESPN app, &amp; ain’t none of us doing it without @realKILLERkross on the show in a featured role. #FullStop,&quot; Morgan tweeted. Many fans speculated about Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's future after their profiles were moved to the WWE Alumni Section. They would later confirm their departure, which has shocked a lot of their supporters and peers from the industry. Karrion Kross comments on Triple H ignoring chants at SummerSlamOne of the most talked about moments after SummerSlam was Triple H seemingly ignoring the &quot;We Want Kross&quot; chants and thinking that fans were saying &quot;We Want Brock.&quot; Kross spoke about the incident in his departure video on YouTube, explaining why it might be a bad move on Triple H's part. &quot;You can't ignore the crowd in this business. I mean, you can try. It's not going to be good in the end. You don't want to make your audience feel like they're not a part of this,&quot; Kross said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]Kross also addressed his exit on social media, teasing what's next for him and giving his contact details for future bookings now that he's a free agent.