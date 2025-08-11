  • home icon
  • "See You All Again Soon" - Karrion Kross Confirms Next Move After WWE Exit

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:54 GMT
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion (Source: WWE on YouTube)

Karrion Kross is the latest WWE star to be released from the company. He has now confirmed his next move after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

There has been a lot of speculation about Karrion Kross' WWE contract over the past few weeks. It was even recently reported that Kross had been removed from the company's internal roster page. However, there was no confirmation from Kross until recently.

The former NXT Champion has now taken to social media to confirm that he is accepting bookings again, which pretty much confirms his WWE exit.

"Hey... life is fighting, right? Now accepting bookings: [email protected] See you all again soon."
Check out his tweet below:

Karrion Kross finally broke his silence about his WWE release

Karrion Kross has been part of the WWE roster for quite a long time. He found a lot of success initially when he was a part of the NXT brand. However, since moving up to the main roster, Kross' career hasn't worked out as well as he would've hoped.

Despite gaining a legion of fans over the past few years, Karrion's booking has only dipped further with each passing week. Despite this, Kross seemed ready to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Following his release, Kross stated in a YouTube video that he wanted to renegotiate his contract in early January. However, the company did not hold negotiations for several months until recently. He also revealed that the conversation he had regarding contract negotiation did not seem very serious, which left him feeling disappointed.

"Many months have gone by, and we never had a single conversation about it until recently, and I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was an actual serious one. The conversation made me really angry because I didn’t feel like it was a real conversation. Someone had contacted me, and we briefly discussed, it was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done. There wasn’t really anything that was discussed of real substance. It didn’t make me angry or upset, it just profoundly disappointed me because I think about this business probably differently than the person I was speaking to because of the nature of what I do."
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what's next for Karrion Kross.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
