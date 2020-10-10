Former WWE Divas Champion Paige was forced to retire from active competition in 2018, months after suffering a career-threatening injury at a WWE house show. Ever since then, Paige has stated on various occasions that her career is over for good.

Recently, Paige posted a tweet showing off her neck brace, and mentioned how she spent the last two years of her in-ring career wearing the brace. Paige added that her neck feels wonderful at the moment, after undergoing two fusions.

AEW star Britt Baker was quick to respond, and challenged the former SmackDown General Manager to a match.

Let’s wrestle 🙏🏼 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) October 10, 2020

Paige accomplished a lot during her short stint as a top WWE female

Paige was the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. Her stock only kept rising after she made her way to the main roster in 2014, immediately after WrestleMania 30. She went on to win two Divas titles on the main roster, before her career came to an end.

Paige's tweet led to a barrage of fans storming her timeline, with many hoping that there's still a chance of a return somewhere down the line. It would be interesting to see what Paige has to say in response to Baker's challenge.