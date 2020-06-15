AEW star Cash Wheeler shuts down Randy Orton haters following WWE Backlash match

This support for Randy Orton might offend a few people.

But Cash Wheeler is not one of those likes to mince his words.

Randy Orton and Edge had a compelling encounter at Backlash

Following a gruelling encounter between Edge and Randy Orton in the main event of WWE Backlash 2020, AEW star Cash Wheeler took to Twitter to share his response to the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. The former WWE Superstar used simple words to praise the match and subtly troll Tommaso Ciampa with just one tweet.

Earlier this month, we saw NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa point out that he uses Randy Orton's matches to put his kid to sleep. Following that, both Orton and Ciampa exchanged a few words on the social media website, and it also saw Orton's wife joining in the conversation. The just of their back and forth relied on Ciampa's belief that Orton's matches are boring and it was sent out in response to The Viper's comments on the NXT roster.

Fast forward to tonight's PPV, Randy Orton and Edge went head to head in a match that was billed by WWE as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. Although the match between Orton and Edge was not the greatest, they did manage to deliver one of the best in-ring bouts that we have seen in a long time.

Soon after that, AEW star and one-half of the FTR took to Twitter and said that if something like this puts anyone's kid to sleep, then the kid is dumb. You can see his tweet below:

If this puts your kid to sleep, your kid is dumb. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 15, 2020

Soon after that, Cash said that "he doesn't like this" before warning that the tweet shouldn't get out of hand. For readers, it is important to note that he has previously stated that he always posts on his social media account while maintaining his character.

Before it gets out of hand, i don’t really think this. https://t.co/R1vemKl6gN — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 15, 2020

Edge vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020

Randy Orton and Edge were involved in a long feud that started soon after the latter made his return to WWE earlier this year. The two Superstars also locked horns at WrestleMania 36 in a 'Last Man Standing' match that was eventually won by the Rated-R Superstar.

Following that, Randy Orton challenged Edge for another match, and the two Superstars squared off at Backlash 2020 in a memorable encounter. In the end, it was 'The Viper' who picked a victory in the main event and asked Edge to 'go back home'.

Backstage reports have suggested that Edge sustained an injury in his triceps during the taping of this match and could miss in-ring action for some time. However, given the narration of this feud, it is possible that WWE will set up a third match between Edge and Randy Orton and will use this trilogy to this put this feud to rest.

What did you think of the match between Orton and Edge at Backlash 2020? Do you think the two Superstars will fight once again? Let us know in the comments section below.