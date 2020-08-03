Chris Jericho is well known for generating catchphrases and nicknames that take social media by storm. 'A little bit of the bubbly', 'The List', 'Alpha' and 'Painmaker' are just a few of the phrases that 'Le Champion' of AEW has caused to trend worldwide.

Chris Jericho's most recent moniker is that where he has dubbed himself as 'Demogod'. Now, Chris Jericho is looking to trademark the term for merchandising purposes.

Fightful is reporting that Chris Jericho filed to trademark 'Demogod' on July 27, 2020:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

The 'Demogod' moniker has already been used by AEW on various t-shirts available at ShopAEW.com. But with Le Champion filing for the trademark, he will not only be able to own the tagline 'Demogod' but he will also be able to use it on other merchandise.

How Chris Jericho became the 'Demogod' in AEW

Chris Jericho began referring to himself as the 'Demogod' during the AEW Fight For the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on July 15, 2020. This was after WWE NXT had defeated AEW Dynamite for three consecutive weeks in total viewership during the Wednesday Night 8 pm - 10 pm ET time slot.

However, AEW would consistently 'win the demo' of having the most viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The 18-49 demographic is seen as the most critical ratings' statistic as it is valued by the majority of sponsors and television network executives.

Due to having such a high number of viewers in the coveted 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite regularly appears in the top 7 of the 50 original cable telecasts on Wednesday Nights in the United States.

Subsequently, after referring himself as the 'Demogod', AEW Fight For The Fallen defeated WWE NXT in total viewership and even won the 18-49 demo during that week of the 'Wednesday Night Wars'. Since then, AEW Dynamite has consistently beaten NXT in total viewership and the 18-49 demographic.

