AEW star jokes about when Booker T "almost killed" him in WWE

Booker T was widely viewed as one of WWE's most entertaining wrestlers throughout the 2000s. In a recent interview, the two-time Hall of Famer reminisced with Mark Henry about a match they once had involving a fire extinguisher.

Henry, who now works for AEW, shared the ring with Booker T more than a dozen times in WWE. On one occasion, the action spilled out to the ringside floor, where Booker grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed it in his opponent's face.

On Busted Open, Henry joked that his legendary former rival "almost killed" him during a chaotic few seconds outside the ring:

"Book, you wanna tell the story about how you almost killed me?" [9:28 – 9:32]

Henry recalled how he escaped under the ring after the fire extinguisher attack left him struggling to breathe:

"He's spraying it and he's spraying it, and it's going all over the arena now, and I'm on the ground going [gasping for air]. I can't breathe. Now I'm swimming, I go under the ring to get away from him. I had to get away, Dave [co-host Dave LaGreca]! When it was all over with, it was funny, but at the moment, oh my God, I couldn't breathe." [10:36 – 11:03]

Henry worked for WWE between 1996 and 2021. The 52-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, the same year he competed in his final match.

Booker T explains why his era was so special

In 2001, Booker T joined WWE from WCW and quickly became one of the company's top stars.

The 58-year-old believes the WWE roster was so special at the time due to the level of talent and passionate fans:

"They were the best times, though, man," Booker said. "We had a lot of fun, but I always think that was one of the coolest eras because so many of the guys were such great performers, and they went out there every night and they gave those fans everything that they could ask for, and they left those arenas literally can't wait to get back to the next arena." [11:04 – 11:27]

The NXT commentator also gave his thoughts on how Shawn Michaels is doing as the brand's creative figurehead.

