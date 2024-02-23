WWE Hall of Famer speaks up about what Shawn Michaels is currently doing for the company

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently expressed his opinions on Shawn Michaels' role as the Head of Creative in NXT.

After Triple H had to step away from NXT in 2021 due to a cardiac arrest, his DX compatriot Michaels stepped in to manage the shows. In 2022, he was officially appointed Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, overseeing the brand's creative aspects and development.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Booker T praised The Heartbreak Kid for his outstanding work with young talents since assuming the role.

"Shawn Michaels is definitely doing a hell of a job down there working with those guys, working with that young talent. I always say, you have to have been in the game. If you [weren't] in the game, you [were] on the bench watching the team win the ring. But you were there, you soaked in that knowledge. Shawn Michaels, he worked at that next level," Booker T said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gives the main reason behind NXT's success

Through engaging weekly programs and consistently developing talents to main roster caliber, NXT has played a pivotal role in enhancing the company's overall appeal and entertainment value.

In the same discussion mentioned earlier, Booker T delved into the key factor driving NXT's success. According to him, utilizing a smaller crew contributes to a clearer creative process and sharper ideas.

"And I think what really makes it work also, and I think it proves something that a smaller crew, as far as brains in the room, the ideas may be a whole lot more crisp, a whole lot more clear. We can do a whole lot more work, as opposed to having 20 guys in the room trying to come up with ideas. As well as that NIL talent that's coming in. We've gotten a lot of good talent coming in – the Sol Rucas of the world. It's a mixture, as well as the independent guys that's coming in as well. So I'm loving every bit of what's going on in NXT," Booker T said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE NXT is gearing up for its upcoming special episode, Roadblock, which is scheduled to take place on March 5.

What did you make of Booker T's remarks about Shawn Michaels and WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

